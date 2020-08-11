Brewers offense back in slow-mode, fall to Twins

Just one day after the Milwaukee Brewers finally broke out for 9-runs in a 9-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds, they scored just two runs on Monday night in a 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins in the opener of a three-game series at Miller Park.

Eddie Rosario clubbed a third inning grand slam off of Milwaukee’s Adrian Houser for all of Minnesota’s runs, giving Randy Dobnak (3-1) the win with five solid innings.

Luis Urias, who was activated from the injured list earlier in the day, singled in his first at bat. He came around to score the Brewers first run on a double from Orlando Arcia. The Brewers other run came on a Keston Hiura home run in the eighth inning, his second in as many games.

The Brewers brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning after Manny Pina clubbed a two-out double, but Mark Mathias struck out to end it.

Freddy Peralta gave the Brewers four innings of scoreless relief, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out eight.

The Brewers and Twins play game two of the series Tuesday night. Josh Lindblom (1-0, 4.15) gets the start for the Brewers. Minnesota will go with Tyler Clippard (0-0, 1.17) in a bullpen by committee start.