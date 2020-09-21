Brewers extend win streak to four, sweep Royals

The Milwaukee Brewers ran their win streak to a season-long four games, knocking off the Kansas City Royals 5-3 on Sunday at Miller Park.

Daniel Vogelbach drove in all five runs for the Brewers with two and three-run home runs and Josh Lindblom (2-3) tossed 5 1/3 innings of 3-hit, 1-run ball to secure the victory in the final home game of the season at Miller Park.

The Brewers improved to .500 (26-26) and remains tied with the Cincinnati Reds for third place in the Central Division, just a game behind second place St. Louis. The Brewers control their own playoff destiny with three games against the Reds, followed by five against the Cardinals in St. Louis. They’ll be trying to make the MLB postseason for the third straight season.

Vogelbach now has three home runs in 11 games with the Brewers. He’s hitting .417 with 10 runs batted in since joining the team.

Brent Suter gave up a two-run homer to Salvador Perez in the ninth to make it a two run game. When the Royals brought the tying run to the plate, the Brewers went to Josh Hader to close it out, collecting his 10th save of the season.

The Brewers send ace Brandon Woodruff (2-3, 3.45) to the mound tonight against Cincinnati’s Luis Castillo (3-5, 3.03). First pitch is set for 5:40 p.m.