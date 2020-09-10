Brewers offense blows up in Detroit

The Milwaukee Brewers have had plenty of opportunities to score runs over the last week but struggled to come up with the big hit to get it done. They made up for it all in one game on Wednesday in Detroit.

The Brewers unleashed a 21-hit attack, clubbing five home runs and setting a franchise record with 13 extra base hits in a 19-0 win over the Tigers.

The bottom of the Brewers order did a lot of the damage too. Orlando Arcia and rookie Tyrone Taylor had four hits each. Luis Urias had three hits and five RBI and Jacob Nottingham added a two-run homer.

Jeff Gyorko hit a pair of solo home runs and Ryan Braun homered and drove in three runs.

The offense was just half of the winning equation. Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes put together his best outing of what is becoming a rock solid shortened season. Burnes allowed just one hit over seven innings with no walks and 11 strikeouts. He improved his record to 3-0 and saw his ERA drop to 1.99.

The Brewers are off on Thursday and open a big weekend series against the rival Cubs at Miller Park.