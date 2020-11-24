Badgers make their shots count

The 14th ranked Wisconsin men’s hockey team was outshot 52-20 but they made those 20 shots count, knocking off the Penn State Nittany Lions 6-3 in their Big Ten series opener at LaBahn Arena on Monday night.

Freshman Sam Stange notched his first two collegiate goals for the Badgers (3-2-0, 3-2-0-0-1-0 Big Ten). Jack Gorniak, Linus Weissbach and Brock and Cole Caufield also scored goals for the Badgers.

Wisconsin’s power play improved to 5-for-17 (29.4%) for the season after the Badgers scored a power-play goal for the fifth straight game.

Goaltender Robbie Beydoun earned his third win in goal, collecting a career high 49 saves in goal.

Penn State (0-3-0, 0-3-0-0-0-0 Big Ten) remains winless on the season.

The two teams wrap up their two-game series at LaBahn Arena on Tuesday night (5 p.m. – BTN).