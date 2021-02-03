Marquette ends three game slide (AUDIO)

The Marquette Golden Eagles led by as many as 18 points but had to hang on for a 70-67 win over the Butler Bulldogs 70-67 on Tuesday afternoon at Fiserv Forum.

The Golden Eagles (9-9, 5-7 Big East) shot 61.5% from the field (24-39) and were led in scoring by D.J. Carton and Koby McEwen with 18 points each. Freshman forward Dawson Garcia added 14 points before fouling out late.

The Bulldogs (5-10, 4-8 Big East) gut the Marquette lead to two points at 69-67 on a Jair Bolden 3-pointer with 18 seconds remaining. After a McEwen free throw, Bolden’s tying triple from the wing came up empty and the Golden Eagles escaped with the win.

Marquette resumes Big East Conference action on Saturday at 4 p.m. against No. 15 Creighton at Fiserv Forum.

