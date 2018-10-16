Packers head into bye with a victory

The Green Bay Packers trailed the San Francisco 49ers for much of the night and for the most part, were outplayed by the 49ers. But another Aaron Rodgers led comeback gave the Packers a 33-30 win and a 3-2-1 record entering their Week 7 bye.

Rodgers hit Davante Adams with a 16-yard scoring pass with 1:55 left to play to tie the game. It gave the 49ers plenty of time to try to move into scoring position for a potential game-winning drive.

Second year corner Kevin King stopped that 49ers drive by intercepting C.J. Beathard, giving football to the Packers at the 19-yard line with 1:07 left. The rest is history as the Packers marched down the field and Mason Crosby booted the game-winning 27-yard field goal as time expired.

It was the perfect redemption for Crosby, who had missed four field goals and an extra point in a loss to the Lions a week earlier. Crosby booted four field goals, including a 51-yarder to quickly rebound from his poor night one week earlier.

Defensively, the Packers allowed 24 points in the first half. The 49ers tallied 290 yards in the first half, an average of 10 yards per play. They did hold the 49ers to a pair of second half field goals and turned the 49ers over three times overall.

Offensively, the Packers put up 521 yards of total offense, including 425 passing yards for Aaron Rodgers. Davante Adams caught 10 passes for 132 yards. Jimmy Graham caught five passes for 104 yards and Marquez Valdez-Scantling had three catches for 103 yards.

Aaron Jones got the start for the Packers, but got only eight carries, totaling 41 yards for an average of 5.1 yards a carry.

The Packers are already enjoying their bye and won’t be back until next Monday. Coming out of the bye, the Packers will play difficult road games against the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots. They’ll return home to host Miami and then face road games again at Seattle and Minnesota.