Sitton retires as a Packer

Former guard Josh Sitton, who played eight seasons (2008-15) in Green Bay, has informed the club of his decision to retire with the Packers.

Sitton, who was originally selected by the Packers in the fourth round (135th overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft out of Central Florida, started 112 of 121 regular-season games and all 13 postseason games he appeared in for the Packers. From 2009-15, he started 110 games, which is the most by a Packer offensive lineman.

Sitton was named to the Pro Bowl three times with the Packers (2012, ’14-15) and was also selected second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press three times (2013-15). He was the first Green Bay guard to be named to the Pro Bowl in back-to-back seasons since Marco Rivera went to three straight from 2002-04. He was also selected as a Pro Bowl alternate in 2010, 2011 and 2013.

Sitton was a key member of teams that won a Super Bowl (XLV) and four division titles, finishing with 10-plus wins six times and made the playoffs seven times. Sitton helped protect QB Aaron Rodgers during seasons where he was named NFL MVP by AP twice (2011 & 2014).

Sitton finished his career starting 26 of 27 games played for the Chicago Bears (2016-17) and Miami Dolphins (2018) and was named to the Pro Bowl for a fourth time in 2016.