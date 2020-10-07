Packers lose rookie TE Deguara to torn ACL

The Green Bay Packers lost their third-round draft pick, TE Josiah Deguara to a season-ending knee injury in Monday’s 30-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field.

Deguara was hurt while blocking on a punt and had already missed the two previous games with an ankle injury.

“Unfortunately, it looks to be a pretty bad one,” coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday, “So, you know, I hurt for Josiah. I love what he’s all about, the mentality he brings and he’s certainly somebody we were really excited about. And it’s been a little bit of a roller coaster because in terms of I thought he had a great game vs. Minnesota in Week 1, and then he goes out with an ankle injury, you know; it’s just been, it’s been tough. But we expect him to bounce back from it and we still think he has a really bright future in this league.”

Deguara played 24 snaps in the Week 1 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, catching one pass for 12 yards. But the play that stood out most was a block in which he took out two defenders on an end around that gained 19 yards.

The bye week comes at a good time for the Packers. They played without their top two receivers, Davante Adams (hamstring) and Lazard (core muscle injury), as well as veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis (knee).

During Monday’s game, Chandon Sullivan, Kevin King, Krys Barnes and Will Redmond left with injuries.

The Packers return to action a week from Sunday at Tampa Bay against the Buccaneers.

Packers make roster moves

The Packers released wide receiver Reggie Begelton. He’ll likely rejoin the Packers practice squad. They also released linebacker Curtis Bolton from reserve/physically unable to perform and released receiver Caleb Scott from the practice squad.