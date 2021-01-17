Packers one win away from Super Bowl

Aaron Rodgers passed for 296 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 32-18 win over the Los Angeles Rams, advancing to next Sunday’s NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field.

It’s Rodgers fifth appearance in the NFC title game, but the first at Lambeau Field. It’s also the second time in two years that Matt LaFleur has led the Packers to the NFC Championship game. The Packers lost last years NFC title game 37-20 to San Francisco.

The Packers used all three of their running backs on Saturday. With the Rams trying to take Davante Adams away, the Packers used a heavy ground attack to rush for 188 yards on 36 carries, a 5.2 yards per carry average with two touchdowns.

Aaron Jones led the way with 99 yards on 14 carries and a score. Jamal Williams added 65 yards on 12 carries and A.J. Dillon picked up 27 yards on 6 carries. Aaron Rodgers rushed for the Packers other touchdown on the ground.

The biggest play on the ground came at the start of the second half when Jones scampered 60 yards. He capped off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to put the Packers on top 25-10.

The Rams came in with league’s top scoring defense, but the Packers racked up 484 yards on offense and scored 32 points. Green Bay’s offensive line also held the Rams without a quarterback sack.

On the flip side, the Packers defense sacked Jared Goff four times and hit him seven times. Kenny Clark and Rashan Gary both had a sack and a half, while Za’Darius Smith added a sack.

The game saw the return of paying customers inside Lambeau Field. The Packers had 8,456 fans, with 7,439 of them paying to get in and it was loud.

“It felt like 50,000 when we ran out of the tunnel, it really did,” said Aaron Rodgers. “It was such a special moment. Forgot how much you truly, truly miss having a crowd there.”