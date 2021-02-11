Despite cold shooting, No. 21 Wisconsin gets by Nebraska (AUDIO)

The Wisconsin Badgers may have been fortunate to be facing a Nebraska team that is still looking for its first Big Ten Conference victory. UW struggled again offensively, shooting just 32% from the field but still managed to pull out a 61-48 victory over the Cornhuskers in Lincoln, Neb.

Freshman Jonathan Davis scored 10 points, the only Badger in double figures to help UW pull away in the second half.

With five of their final six games against ranked opponents, the Badgers will most likely have to figure out their shooting woes or struggle to win games as a result. The first test comes Sunday against 3rd ranked Michigan at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers (15-6, 9-5 Big Ten) swept their season series with the Huskers. Nebraska (4-11, 0-8) has now lost 25 straight games in Big Ten play.

But for the Badgers, a win is a win. They’re all hard to come by in the Big Ten.

“It’s crucial to get any win,” said coach Greg Gard. “This league isn’t easy regardless of the record of anybody or who it is. There are no easy games. You take them one at a time and you take a deep breath and exhale when you get out of somewhere on the road or at home.”

Brad Davison, D’Mitrik Trice and Aleem Ford all added 9 points. Nate Reuvers and reserve guard Trevor Anderson added eight points each.

Nebraska shot just 36.7% from the field, but committed 17 turnovers in the loss. Lat Mayen had 14 points for the Huskers, who scored 20 points in the first eight minutes of the game, then just 28 more in the final 32 minutes.

AUDIO: Greg Gard on their 32% shooting night :16

AUDIO: Trevor Anderson says they didn’t shoot it well but will take the win :15

AUDIO: Trevor Anderson on their tough finishing schedule – have to keep on shooting :23