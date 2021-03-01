Brewers long ball to capture Cactus League opener

Keston Hiura got Milwaukee off to a good start with a first inning, three-run homer and the Brewers went on to beat the Chicago White Sox 7-2 in their Cactus League opener on Sunday.

The Brewers also got home runs from Avisail Garcia, Tyrone Taylor and Dylan Cozens in a game that was limited to six innings.

The Brewers played before fans for the first time in more than a year, albeit a limited number. The announced total was 2,347 for the game.

Eric Lauer gave up a pair of runs in the first inning. The Brewers then got scoreless innings from Justin Topa, Angel Perdomo, Miguel Sanchez, Ethan Small and Aaron Ashby. Perdomo and Small retired the side in order. Ashby closed the game with three straight strikeouts..

The Brewers are back at it again on Monday, facing the Arizona Diamondbacks.