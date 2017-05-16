Brewers fall to Padres in extra innings

The Milwaukee Brewers fell behind 3-0 to San Diego on Monday night, but they battled back to force extra innings before eventually losing 6-5 to the Padres.

Playing without regulars Travis Shaw (finger), Orlando Arcia (rest), Eric Thames (illness) and Ryan Braun (disabled list), the Brewers still managed to make a game of it. In fact, Eric Sogard’s second home run in four games gave the Brewers a 5-4 lead in the top of the 10th inning, only to see San Diego’s Hunter Renfroe club a walk-off, game winning two-run home run in the bottom of the 10th to pull out the victory for the Padres.

Jesus Aguilar (3-hits) clubbed a home run in the sixth inning and Domingo Santana (3-hits) drove in three runs, the last of which came on a run scoring single in the 8th that scored Hernan Perez and tied the game 4-4.

Sogard, who has two home runs already with the Brewers, has hit just 10 in his career overall.

The Brewers used new closer Corey Knebel in the 9th and went to Oliver Drake (2-1) in the 10th. Drake, who had pitched well for the Brewers in relief, gave up the game winner to Renfroe.

Padres starter Luis Perdomo struck out a career-high nine over six innings for the Padres. Brewers pitcher Chase Anderson allowed four earned runs on six hits with three walks and five strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

Brewers make roster move

The Brewers designated relief pitcher Jhan Marinez for assignment and recalled left handed pitcher Brent Suter from Class AAA Colorado Springs.

Marinez was 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA in 15 appearances this season.