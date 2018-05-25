Brewers make moves, send Arcia to the minors

The Milwaukee Brewers made a series of roster moves today. The biggest of which came when they sent shortstop Orlando Arcia to Triple-A Colorado Springs.

Arcia has been mired in a season-long offensive slump, hitting .194 with two home runs and 13 RBI. In 139 at bats, Arcia has 34 strikeouts and only seven walks.

The Brewers also sent right-handed pitcher Jorge Lopez to AAA Colorado Springs. They recalled infielder Eric Sogard from Colorado Springs and right-handed pitcher Adrian Houser from AA Biloxi.

The Brewers also made a trade, acquiring minor league catcher Erik Kratz from the New York Yankees for a player to be named or cash. Kratz was hitting .269 in 17 games with AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He had four home runs and six RBI.

To make room for Kratz, the Brewers designated catcher Jett Bandy for assignment.