Google+

Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Brewers / Brewers make moves, send Arcia to the minors

Brewers make moves, send Arcia to the minors

By

Orlando Arcia optioned to the minors – Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

The Milwaukee Brewers made a series of roster moves today.  The biggest of which came when they sent shortstop Orlando Arcia to Triple-A Colorado Springs.

Arcia has been mired in a season-long offensive slump, hitting .194 with two home runs and 13 RBI.  In 139 at bats, Arcia has 34 strikeouts and only seven walks.

The Brewers also sent right-handed pitcher Jorge Lopez to AAA Colorado Springs.  They recalled infielder Eric Sogard from Colorado Springs and right-handed pitcher Adrian Houser from AA Biloxi.

The Brewers also made a trade, acquiring minor league catcher Erik Kratz from the New York Yankees for a player to be named or cash.  Kratz was hitting .269 in 17 games with AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.  He had four home runs and six RBI.

To make room for Kratz, the Brewers designated catcher Jett Bandy for assignment.

 


Print pagePDF pageEmail page