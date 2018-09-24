Sloppy performance leads to Packers loss

The Washington Redskins jumped out to a quick lead and held on to knock off the Green Bay Packers 31-17 in DC on Sunday.

The Redskins racked up 323 yards and 28 points in the first half, taking a 28-10 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Packers defense tightened in the second half, but the offense had problems with dropped passes and penalties and never could get on track.

Even Aaron Rodgers struggled with his accuracy early and finished 27-44 for 265 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Randall Cobb had one of his worst days as a pro, dropping two passes and fumbling. Prior to the fumble, the Packers were driving with 5 1/2 minutes left to play and a touchdown would have closed the gab to four points.

The Packers have played in rain and snow and cold before, yet they struggled to handle the wet conditions on Sunday.

Aaron Jones returned to the lineup for the Packers, following his two game suspension. His first two carries went for 10 and 8 yards, yet Mike McCarthy only found a way to get him six carries on the day (42 yards).

The trio of Jones, Jamaal Williams and Ty Montgomery rushed 11 times for 64 yards in the first half, a 5.8 yard average. But as the Packers trailed in the second half, Mike McCarthy abandoned the ground attack, rushing the ball just four times.

The Packers, who had been relatively healthy up to this point, saw four starters depart with injury in the game. Defensive lineman Mo Wilkerson was carted off the field and taken by ambulance to a hospital for a severe ankle injury. Bryan Bulaga left with a lower back injury. Right guard Justin McCray suffered a shoulder injury and Nick Perry left with a concussion.

The Packers had a chance to move into first place by themselves after the Vikings lost at home to Buffalo 27-6. Instead, the Bears moved into first place with their 16-14 win over Arizona later in the afternoon.

The Packers defense had no answer for Washington’s Adrian Peterson who rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison caught TD passes in the loss.

The Packers are back home this coming Sunday to face the Buffalo Bills at Lambeau Field.