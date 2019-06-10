Brewers sweep Pirates with late-Sunday rally

The Milwaukee Brewers erased a 2-0 deficit and went on to beat Pittsburgh 5-2 at Miller Park on Sunday, pulling out a sweep of the Pirates with their fourth straight win.

Christian Yelich started the comeback in the sixth with his Major League leading 24th home run of the season. Ben Gamel followed with a pinch-hit RBI single in the seventh. Mike Moustakas clubbed a two run homer, his 20th of the season and Orlando Arcia added a sac fly in the eighth to lift the Brewers.

Moustakas entered the game having gone just 3 for 21 (.143) with one double against Liriano over the course of his career. Overall, Moustakas raised his average to .275 with 20 homers and 43 RBI. In his last 15 games, he’s hitting .344 with nine homers and 14 RBI.

Moustakas also won a season ticket holder (Mark Gruber) a car when his home run struck the roof of a Toyota RAV4 parked in right-center field.

Moustakas and Yelich are two of only four players that have reached 20 or more home runs at this point in the season. Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers (20) and Pete Alonso of the Mets (21) are the other two.

Jeremy Jeffress earned the win in relief and Josh Hader struck out the side in the ninth for his 16th save.

Jung-Ho Kang clubbed a long home run in his first start since returning from the injured list for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh’s Steven Brault gave up two runs on five hits in six and a third, but it was Francisco Liriano allowing three runs without retiring a hitter that led to the Pirates third straight loss.

Monday is a travel day for the Brewers. They’ll open a series in Houston against the Astros on Tuesday night.