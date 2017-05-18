Brewers perched at the top of NL Central

The Milwaukee Brewers are supposed to be rebuilding. Nobody knows how long this recent streak of success will last, but for now, the Brewers are at the top of the National League Central Division, looking down at the other four teams.

Jett Bandy’s ninth-inning RBI single was the highlight of a two-run rally and the Brewers beat the San Diego Padres 3-1 at Petco Park on Wednesday night.

The Brewers won for the eighth time in the last 10 games to climb five games over .500 at 23-18. It’s the first time they’ve reached that mark since September of 2014.

Travis Shaw returned to the Brewers lineup after missing two games with a finger injury and immediately paid dividends by driving in Eric Sogard with a rbi single to center. That would be it until the ninth inning for the Brewers offense.

Matt Garza put together his fourth straight quality start, allowing a run on four hits in six innings of work. Carlos Torres and Jacob Barnes (1-0) each pitched scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth and Corey Knebel worked the ninth for his second save of the season.

In the top of the ninth, Eric Shaw doubled with one-out. Domingo Santana singled to put runners at first and third and Bandy drove in the game winner with a single. After a Keon Broxton single loaded the bases, Orlando Arcia drove in the game winner with a rbi groundout.

Corey Knebel, who struck out two in the ninth, now has at least one strikeout in all 22 of his appearances this season.

Zach Davies (4-2, 5.80) pitches the series finale for the Brewers today.