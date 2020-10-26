Packers bounce back to beat Texans in Houston

One week after suffering their first loss of the season in Tampa, the Green Bay Packers rebounded to rout the Houston Texans 35-20 on Sunday in Houston.

With four starters sidelined, the Packers turned to wide receiver Davante Adams, who combined with quarterback Aaron Rodgers for a big day.

Rodgers passed for 283 yards and four touchdowns, while Adams set career highs with 13 receptions for 196 yards to go along with two touchdowns.

The Packers jumped out to a 21-0 lead at halftime and had a 28-7 advantage after three quarters. The offense converted on seven of their 12 third down opportunities with all seven coming on Adams receptions.

Rodgers also hit Malik Taylor and tight end Jace Sternberger for their first career regular-season touchdowns.

The Packers started the game without David Bakhtiari and Aaron Jones on offense and Kevin King and safety Darnell Savage on defense. They lost safety Raven Green with an oblique injury and linebacker Krys Barnes with a shoulder injury.

Even without Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams and AJ Dillon combined to run for 97 yards on 25 carries. With David Bakhtiari out, the Packers moved Billy Turner to left tackle and inserted Rick Wagner at right tackle.

Texans defensive end and former Badger J.J. Watt remains one sack away from becoming the 35th player to record 100 sacks. He didn’t get many opportunities to get to Aaron Rodgers, who wasn’t sacked at all on the day.

The Packers are tied with the Bears atop the NFC North at 5-1. The Bears face the Rams in Inglewood, CA., tonight. The Packers return to action this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field.