Sack celebrations a thing of the past in Green Bay

Za’Darius Smith is second on the Green Bay Packers team with six quarterback sacks and each one has drawn a more elaborate sack celebration.

“I had one for this week,” Smith said Thursday. “It was going to be nice. Coach (Matt LaFleur), he felt situations during that time could affect the punt team or (if) they want to go for fourth down, I’m taking up too much time.”

So for now, the sack celebrations are history.

Smith came up with the sleepy-time celebration that he unveiled Monday against the Lions after he missed a meeting last week. He was fined and decided to let everyone know he got caught napping with a little on-field celebration.

Za’Darius Smith has six sacks in six games this season. Teammate Preston Smith leads the way wit

h seven and even without a sack celebration, both should continue to cause havoc with the opponents passing game.

Packers short at wide receiver

When the Packers returned to the practice field on Thursday, Davante Adams (toe), Geronimo Allison (concussion/chest) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (knee/ankle) were all watching from the sidelines.

The Packers had just four healthy wide receivers, including newcomer Ryan Grant. Jake Kumerow, Allen Lazard and Darrius Shepherd were the other three.

“We got everything that we needed to get done, but certainly when you’re missing a couple guys it makes it a little more difficult,” LaFleur said after practice. “We used part of the practice, the last period, more as a walk-through just so we don’t wear our guys out.”

Adams missed the last two games with his turf toe injury and while he said it felt a lot better, he wasn’t sure when he would return.

Sternberger helping out

The Packers also practiced Thursday without tight ends Jimmy Graham (ankle) and Robert Tonyan (hip). It left them with Marcedes Lewis and Evan Baylis, as well as rookie Jace Sternberger.

Sternberger returned off injured reserve on Wednesday, giving the Packers an extra player to work at the position in practice.

Sternberger isn’t eligible to move to the 53-man roster until after the Packers face the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 27.

Carson to Detroit

The Detroit Lions claimed running back Tra Carson on Waivers from the Packers on Thursday. Carson started the season on the Packers practice squad before being elevated to the active roster before the Dallas game.

When Jamaal Williams returned from a concussion, the Packers released Carson and the Lions quickly added him to the mix in Detroit.